Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.77. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 594,693 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.99.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

