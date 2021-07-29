Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,231 ($29.15). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,231 ($29.15), with a volume of 473,850 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICP. Barclays upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,159.14. The company has a market cap of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,717 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

