PlayAGS (AGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PlayAGS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

