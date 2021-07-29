EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in July

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESLOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.66.

ESLOY stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

