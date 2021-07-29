Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of HON stock opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

