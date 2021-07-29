Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLDP opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.51.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

