BMO Capital Markets Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $82.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.