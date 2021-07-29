Royal Mail’s (RMG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 524.40 ($6.85) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,750.03. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

