Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.63).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,125.50 ($40.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,218.29. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have purchased 226 shares of company stock valued at $644,833 over the last three months.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.