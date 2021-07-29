i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV opened at $31.43 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

