i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.
IIIV opened at $31.43 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
See Also: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.