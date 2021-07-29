Reviewing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.54 -$8.70 million N/A N/A ExlService $958.43 million 3.75 $89.48 million $2.71 39.64

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 ExlService 0 6 1 0 2.14

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.43%. ExlService has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.25%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A -21.41% 6.32% ExlService 10.16% 15.57% 9.04%

Summary

ExlService beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

