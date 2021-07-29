AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.33 on Monday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

