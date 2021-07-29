Brokers Issue Forecasts for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

