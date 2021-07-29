Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $370.20 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $394.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT opened at $372.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

