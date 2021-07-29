Credit Suisse Group Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $318.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

LII opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,535 shares of company stock worth $6,935,088 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

