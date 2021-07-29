Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.69 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of QUCOF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

