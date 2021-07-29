Bio-Techne (TECH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $476.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.73. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

