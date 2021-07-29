Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.61 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

