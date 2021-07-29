Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.66. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 14,165 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXT. ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.
The company has a market capitalization of C$430.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.60.
About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
