Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.04. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$8.96, with a volume of 1,098,138 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.5925991 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

