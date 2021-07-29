Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Rises By 621.4%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 621.4% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

TuanChe stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.16. TuanChe has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.65.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

