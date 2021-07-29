Carvana (CVNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $339.32 on Thursday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of -165.52 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,501,821 shares of company stock worth $436,735,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

