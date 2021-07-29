Morgan Stanley Increases Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

DDOG stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,049 shares of company stock worth $41,962,727. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

