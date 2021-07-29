Analyzing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Financial Northwest pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Colony Bankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.28%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Colony Bankcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $60.56 million 2.53 $8.56 million $0.88 17.93 Colony Bankcorp $87.37 million 1.93 $11.81 million $1.28 13.88

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 15.80% 6.01% 0.67% Colony Bankcorp 17.74% 12.34% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats First Financial Northwest on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides online and telephone banking services, as well as ATMs. As of December 31, 2020, it operated six retail branches in King County, five retail branches in Snohomish County, and two retail branches in Pierce County, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of January 22, 2021, the company operated 32 branches throughout Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

