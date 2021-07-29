$122.94 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post $122.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.60 million and the lowest is $122.50 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $98.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $503.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $600.80 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $613.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $116.22.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

