Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Cut by Truist Securiti

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

HAS opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.31. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

