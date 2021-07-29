The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $71.59 on Monday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

