The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $71.59 on Monday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $97.57.
Xometry Company Profile
