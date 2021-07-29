Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $1,150.00 on Tuesday. Dassault Aviation has a 12-month low of $830.17 and a 12-month high of $1,275.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,207.71.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.