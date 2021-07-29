easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

