Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $398.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

