Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $158.09 on Monday. Gecina has a 1-year low of $122.78 and a 1-year high of $163.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.15.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.