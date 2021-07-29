Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.70 ($1.41). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.37), with a volume of 5,679,440 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95.

In other Petrofac news, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,990.92 ($6,520.67).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

