Ameresco, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.