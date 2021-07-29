Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to post $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Glaukos reported sales of $31.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $295.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $329.81 million, with estimates ranging from $250.90 million to $362.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

