Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to Strong Sell

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARR. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading increased their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $732.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

