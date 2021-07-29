Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

AGEN stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

