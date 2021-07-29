Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

