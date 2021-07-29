Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

