FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By Wedbush

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $677.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

