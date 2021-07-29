Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE BCSF opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

