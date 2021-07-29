Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,591,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.