Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

