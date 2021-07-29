CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.01. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSW Industrials (CSWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.