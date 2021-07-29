Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

