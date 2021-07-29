Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Express’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

NYSE AXP opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

