Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.13 million, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

