Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CURV opened at $22.97 on Monday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

