Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
CURV opened at $22.97 on Monday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.
About Torrid
