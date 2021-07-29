Heartland BancCorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

