Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $40.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.44 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $142.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $149.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $325.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

