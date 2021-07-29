Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 474.60 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 470.80 ($6.15). 196,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 773,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.98).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.39.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

